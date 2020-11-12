Civic Award for Margaret Parsons

Margaret Parsons with Tararua District Council CEO Brian Nicholson, councillors Raelene Treder and Shard Wards, Wyn Davidson and mayor Tracey Collis at the Civic Award presentation.

Margaret Parsons was presented with a Tararua District Council Civic Award at a ceremony in the Eketahuna Community Centre on Saturday, November 7.

The award was presented by mayor Tracey Collis in front of a packed hall of well-wishers. "We're here to acknowledge the service and dedication of Margaret Parsons to the Tararua District and especially the Eketahuna community which Margaret so proudly champions, with the highest award we can - a Tararua District Civic Honour," said Collis.

Mayor Tracey Collis presents the Tararua District Council Civic Award to Margaret Parsons.

The best-kept secret (which meant keeping it a surprise for Margaret) was a guard of honour with troopers mounted on horses flanking the entrance to the Eketahuna Community Centre.

Some of the dignitaries present included councillors Raelene Treder (assigned to the Eketahuna Community), Sharon Wards (Dannevirke) and past councillor Warren Davidson (who often worked on community projects with Margaret Parsons), Charlie Death - chairman of Eketahuna Community Board and a past recipient of a Tararua District Council Civic Award, Denise Clifton and Steen McGhie from Eketahuna Community Board.

Wairarapa MP Kieran McAnulty was unable to attend but said in a message "I have known about Margaret's rock-solid and deep commitment to the community".

Margaret has spent 35 years with the Eketahuna Business Association and 17 years helping out at Eketahuna School. She was described as being a stalwart of the Art Society. "The list goes on and on - and so does Margaret," said Collis.

"Smaller regional communities rely on the Margarets of this world to keep us bound together. They are with us in all sorts of weathers and all sorts of times - good, bad and also better times. They are consistent, steadfast, reliable and it's fitting that the community honours their service.

"I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate Margaret on her well-deserved civic honour. Thank you for all you have done and my very best wishes for the future to you," she said.

Rena Tyler spoke about Margaret's service to Eketahuna Our Town which she has been with from its inception and the Eketahuna Information Centre which Margaret was the driving force for its formation.

"She continues to be a vital part of these organisations. Her depth of knowledge is invaluable. The cry 'ask Margaret' can still be heard. Her work on the roster for the Information Centre goes on quietly behind the scenes, but is part of what makes the centre work," said Rena.

John Harman of Eketahuna Community Trust, spoke about Margaret's work. "If anything needed to be done, then Margaret was the person to go to," he said. "Margaret was a foundation member of the Eketahuna Community Trust - projects which include the establishment of a Four Square store and a service station.

"They were quite large projects but the community came forward with their donations. For the size of the town, it was quite staggering for support and getting projects off the ground. Margaret was a huge part of that," he said.

Margaret Parsons worked as a volunteer with Margaret Oliver and they became known as the two Margarets. Her daughter Katrina paid tribute to Margaret Parsons, saying "the telephone in Margaret's hands is a weapon of mass communication! This town has a huge debt to Margaret, she's a volunteer extraordinaire - Margaret is priceless," she said.

The two Margarets jointly won the prestigious Alf Rowden Humanitarian Award in 2013 for their years of service to the community.

Telethon was huge in 1988 with Eketahuna raising $3000. In 1990 Margaret was recognised for her key role with a letter from the Eketahuna Community Board acknowledging her efforts "your drive and enthusiasm affected people of all ages and the amount raised in Eketahuna is due in no small part to your personal commitment".