City Medical Napier secures medical teams to avoid temporary closure

City Medical Napier will no longer have to temporarily close this week.

City Medical Napier will no longer have to temporarily close this week.

City Medical Napier will no longer temporarily close this week after securing medical teams to cover their staff shortage.

In a Facebook update, the DHB says "Great news, Napier's City Medical has secured medical teams to cover this Wednesday and Friday clinics, meaning we can avoid temporary closures that were planned due to staff sickness''.

The update advised people to phone ahead at 06 835 4999 to check opening times if they planned to visit.

HBDHB had earlier cited 'unprecedented absences' during an ongoing critical staffing shortage as the initial reason for the temporary closures.

A spokeswoman said the absences were a combination of Covid and influenza.

HBDHB advises that people seeking non-urgent medical care should call their GP or Healthline 24/7 on 0800-611-116 to speak with a registered nurse.

In an emergency people should always call 111.