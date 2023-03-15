Mary Simonsen has been helping people answer an eclectic range of questions with the Hasting CAB for four years.

When was the last time you called a CAB? A Citizens Advice Bureau, that is. March 20 to March 26 is National Citizens Advice Bureau Awareness Week.

The Citizens Advice Bureau - commonly referred to as CAB - is a nationwide community organisation with local bureaus across the country. For the awareness week, bureaus around the country will be doing what they can to ensure their communities know they are there for them.

Hastings bureau manager David Gerbault said: “We want to make sure that everyone knows we are a place they can come to for information and advice.”

CAB provides free, confidential, independent information and advice to anyone, and helps people to know what their rights are and how to access the services they need.

CAB volunteer Mary Simonsen said she couldn’t believe how much she had enjoyed her four years as a volunteer at the Hastings CAB office.

“Not only have I learned a lot, but the other volunteers have been great to spend time with and solve problems with.”

Simonsen admitted she had little idea what sort of issues she would be helping with when starting with CAB, and the inquiries today were far more complicated, with most involving consumer and legal rights, relationship laws and employment issues.

“Thankfully, the systems available to me as a CAB volunteer make it easy for me to provide accurate and up-to-date information. I don’t have to pretend to be an expert, and I enjoy the collaborative atmosphere in the Hastings office,” Simonsen said.

While CAB is there to help the community, they are also looking for community members to join the volunteer team.

“We also want everyone to know that if they love learning, have great listening skills and have a few hours to spare each week, volunteering with us could be just what they’re looking for,” Gerbault said.

“Our rosters are very flexible and accommodate our volunteers’ other interests.”

For more information, call CAB Hastings at 06 878 0525 and/or CAB Napier at 06 835 9664.