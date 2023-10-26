Chris Scott is Church Road’s chief winemaker.





Church Road has the accolade of being nominated in the 2023 Red Wine Producer of the Year category at the International Wine and Spirit Competition (IWSC).

The Hawke’s Bay winery, founded in 1897 on the same site that it stands today, was the only New Zealand winery nominated in the prominent international awards, held last night in London.

The awards are judged by an international committee of judges who praised Church Road for its exceptional standards across Syrah and Bordeaux varieties.

Church Road has a long history of producing excellent wines that punch above their weight on the international stage and this is the second year in a row that Church Road has been the only New Zealand winery nominated in this category.

Chris Scott, Church Road’s chief winemaker, said, “It’s an honour to see our red wines recognised at these awards and for them to represent the incredible quality coming out of Hawke’s Bay. This is a testament to the vibrancy and balance that is achievable in this unique corner of the world and to the incredibly dedicated craftspeople that make up our small team.”

Scott has been Church Road’s winemaker since 2005 and is one of New Zealand’s most highly acclaimed, awarded New Zealand Winemaker of the Year by Winestate Magazine in 2013, 2016, 2020, 2021 and 2022, New Zealand International Wine Show Winemaker of the Year 2017, Royal Easter Show Wine Awards Winemaker of the Year 2020 as well as being in Drinks Business Top 100 Master Winemakers.

“In a year that saw the Hawke’s Bay community confronted by devastating weather events, this award also shows how the region is moving forward,” Scott said.

“It’s been a tough year for the region we call home but nominations such as this are proof of our strong, resilient community and why Hawke’s Bay is considered to be one of the Great Wine Capitals of the World. We’re happy it can be celebrated in this way.”

The IWSC has become a global institution that sets the benchmark for quality wine and spirits, highlighting people and expertise in the field. IWSC Producer trophies are awarded to the standout performers within each wine classification who are highly regarded for their expertise in wine production and business.

This year, Church Road launched its Prestige Collection for 2023 including two wines from the coveted TOM range, hailing from exceptional vintages, including Church Road TOM Syrah 2021 and TOM Cabernet Sauvignon Merlot 2020.

For more information, head to www.churchroad.com



