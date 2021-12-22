Christmas traditions and where they come from

Decorating the house is still very much an American tradition but some Kiwi homes have taken it up. Photo / Supplied

Decorating the house is still very much an American tradition but some Kiwi homes have taken it up. Photo / Supplied

Tararua libraries have been running a Christmas crafts competition, as well as an 'elf on the shelf' game and it got me thinking: where did the 'elf on the shelf' come from?

More to the point, where do Christmas traditions come from?

Mine is not a 'traditional' family. We've never been into the big gatherings. These days, our Christmas Day consists of exchanging presents in the lounge (we don't even wrap them) and maybe a roast dinner with pav and strawberries. We don't decorate the house, or even have a Christmas tree.

Years ago, long before my mother's parents passed, we would sometimes go to wherever the grandparents were that year (they moved around a lot) and Nana would put on a couple of roasts (usually lamb and chicken) with all the trimmings. We were never a 'turkey for Christmas' kind of family. In fact I tried turkey for the first time a couple of years ago and couldn't get what the fuss was about.

A friend of mine lives in the US and of course, they're very big on their traditions. Turkey, ham, all the trimmings. Even if it's just her and her husband, they will have something that is very traditional.

Dannevirke, where I live now, seems to keep with the Western ideas of Christmas.

Dannevirke, as well as Norsewood, was originally settled by immigrants from Scandinavia. Sadly, not many of the traditions of those immigrants remain as some of the families moved out of the area, according to the Dannevirke Gallery of History. While there is still some effort to retain some of the cultural aspects from that part of the world, Christmas traditions are not part of them.

Christmas in Scandinavia is a bit different from so-called Western traditions. Here are some examples:

In Norway, the decorating begins late November and the streets are lined with lit up Christmas trees. The holiday starts on December 23, where families decorate their trees, bake gingerbread and eat rice pudding. Gifts are opened at night on Christmas Eve, not Christmas morning.

In Sweden, people burn candles. The Christmas table includes things like jellied pig's feet, sausage, ham and homemade pate. Christmas gifts are given anonymously.

Denmark's Christmas begins with the Advent wreath of spruce and red berries. The calendar candle, often decorated with fir trees and little fairies, is lit once a day, from December 1 to the 24.

Christmas dinner in Finland usually features roast pork with fish and casseroles. Rice pudding is eaten for breakfast.

Here are some other traditions I managed to find in my research on the net.

Elf on the Shelf

This started as a children's book in 2005. Written by Carol Aebersold and her daughter Chanda Bell, and illustrated by Coë Steinwart, the book tells a Christmas-themed story, written in rhyme, that explains how Santa Claus knows who is naughty and nice.

It's evolved into a game to get children into the Christmas spirit whereby parents place the elf in different spots in the house, pretending the elf is reporting back to Santa on whether the children are naughty or nice. It's not without its critics, however.

Letters to Santa

According to Smithsonian Mag, this began as letters from Santa (aka parents) to their children about their behaviour. Then during the American Civil War, postal workers began delivering to households. Children would soon see the workers as their own personal conduit to Santa. It was largely an American thing, as in other countries it would be leaving stockings or shouting wishes up the chimney.

Lighting up the house

According to some sources, Germany was the first to start the tradition of Christmas trees. Another source mentions lighting the Yule log to keep away evil spirits. In the 1800s in America, they used to use candles to light Christmas trees.

In the Depression, Christmas lights were a source of comfort. Decorating competitions became popular in the 1950s and judging from various sitcoms, families went all out. It remains very much an American tradition and not quite as popular here.

Santa Claus/St Nicholas/Father Christmas

According to whychristmas.com, St Nick was a Bishop from Asia Minor (Turkey) in the 4th century who would leave secret gifts for the poor. In the 16th century, stories about St Nick grew in popularity and in the UK, they used the character of Father Christmas to deliver presents to the children. In the early days of the US, they had Kris Kringle and Dutch settlers took the old stories of St Nicholas, combining with Kris Kringle, which became Sinterklaas.

Secret Santa

There are two theories. One, that the first Secret Santa was a philanthropist who handed out money to people on the streets of Kansas in the US during the holidays. But the second theory is that it originated in Scandinavia.

Eggnog

This apparently originated in medieval Britain. It was a hot drink known as posset, which consisted of eggs, milk, and ale or wine.

Advent

This has been going since at least the 4th century and is considered a time of spiritual reflection. It is always celebrated over the four Sundays preceding Christmas, starting on the closest Sunday to November 30.

Asian countries

Korea has Grandfather Santa who wears a traditional Korean hat with a blue suit, instead of red.

Japan doesn't mark Christmas Day as a public holiday, although couples do exchange gifts on Christmas Eve.

In China, in the cities, the influence of Western culture has led to more people celebrating Christmas, but in the rural areas, Christmas remains almost a mystery.

Malaysia has many festivals, but Christmas is mainly commercial.

While Thailand is Buddhist, the religion does tolerate other religions and most Thais do celebrate Christmas, although as it's peak holiday season there, a lot is going on.

Indonesia does celebrate Christmas with some celebrations including fireworks.

So, there you go. These days, I'm sure everyone has their own little tradition for the holidays.

And speaking of holidays, Dannevirke News takes its own little holiday over the Christmas period from December 24. We'll be back mid-January.

In the meantime, stay safe, have a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.