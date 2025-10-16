Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Opinion
Home / Hawkes Bay Today / Opinion

Christmas is just around the corner - again: Wyn Drabble

Opinion by
Hawkes Bay Today
4 mins to read

Joni Mitchell's wistful Christmas hit "River" has Wynn Drabble musing on the silly season. Photo / Gijsbert Hanekroot, Redferns

Joni Mitchell's wistful Christmas hit "River" has Wynn Drabble musing on the silly season. Photo / Gijsbert Hanekroot, Redferns

Wyn Drabble is a teacher of English, writer, public speaker and musician. He is based in Hawke’s Bay.

My trigger for this week’s musings is a song from Canadian songstress Joni Mitchell’s Blue, which I consider one of the finest music albums of my lifetime.

The song River is,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save