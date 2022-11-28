Christmas classics and favourite melodies at free concert

Hawke's Bay Orchestra and friends are holding two free concerts in December. Photo / Supplied

Gather your family and friends and join Hawke’s Bay Orchestra and friends for an evening of Christmas classics and favourite melodies at the Napier Municipal Theatre.

The free concerts on Saturday, December 20 at 7.30pm and Sunday, December 11 at 2.30pm will include the Napier Civic Choir and Project Prima Volta Junior.

While the concerts are free, a gold coin donation at the door would be appreciated. Reserving your free ticket at Ticketek is recommended - or, take your chances and roll up, first-come, first-served at the door. Sing along to ‘O Holy Night’, ‘Te Harinui’ and other festive songs, and enjoy some gorgeous music with pieces such as ‘Sleigh Ride’, ‘Christmas Overture’ and ‘Swan Lake’.

Hawke’s Bay Orchestra is a full-size symphony orchestra that has been wowing audiences all year with virtuoso concerts around the region and performances at the Hawke’s Bay Arts Festival.



