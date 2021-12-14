Christmas Cheer: 'You get tears, people crying'

Christmas Cheer volunteer Ellie Keehan loads a car boot with presents. Photo / Warren Buckland

The extremes of human kindness, human struggles, happiness and sadness have been there in spades as volunteers start distributing thousands of Christmas gift packs and supplies for the needy in Hawke's Bay.

At the Greenmeadows Community Hall, Napier Christmas Cheer co-ordinator Hellene Overend has started co-ordinating 34 agencies in a five-day exercise picking up the gift packs and groceries for distribution to the families and individuals they've been helping throughout the year.

It's no different for Hastings co-ordinator Jo Reyngoud, who is overseeing a distribution centre at Flaxmere Baptist Church.

Notable is the increasing size of some households, and the number of those hunkering down in motel units has been particularly evident since the removal of much of the twin-cities' state housing stock in the early stages of the last 10 years.

In several cases the agencies are dealing with multiple families in single households – there's one in Napier with 18, comprising children and adults, and in Hastings several with 10-14.

"They all need a boost at Christmas time," said Overend, highlighted by the Dove crew as they arrive to collect packs for the households it will be supporting through the festive season.

"People are so thankful," says social worker Carol Beattie, who says the stress of a whanau not having a permanent home is "huge" for those involved.

A workmate describes the response as they set foot in some of the homes: "You get tears, people crying."

The annual exercise, with still more donations being sought, continues right up to Christmas Eve, with service clubs, students and even librarians helping out.

Cash donations can be made through Westpac account 03-0698-0289001-00 for Napier and ANZ account 01-0646-0021425-55 for Hastings.

