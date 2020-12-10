Christmas carol service at Knox Church features brass band

The Dannevirke Brass Band under the baton of Elaine Swanney plays O Holy Night.

Pic 2: BTG141220CS2 Caption: El's Belles performs Hit the Malls a parody on Deck the Halls.

Pic 3: BTG141220CS3 Caption: The audience is most amused.

Pic 4: BTG141220CS4 Caption: Everyone combines to sing the final song Jingle Bell Rock.

By Dave Murdoch

A hundred-strong congregation attended Dannevirke's Knox Church on Sunday evening December 6 to hear and sing 13 Christmas songs with the Dannevirke Brass Band.

This has been a tradition for more than a decade and has become a very popular way to mix traditional carols with other Christmas songs and the Christmas message.

With Elaine Swanney conducting the band the congregation, soon got into the Christmas spirit with Jingle Bells, Rudolf the Red Nose Reindeer and Joy to the World before a reading Luke 2 1-20 described the birth of Christ.

Once in Royal David's City and Hark the Herald Angels Sing were followed by El's Belles dressed in bright red capes singing Somewhere in My Memory, Do You See What I See and Calypso Carol.

The audience once again joined the band in Mary's Boy Child and Little Town Of Bethlehem before the second reading Matthew 2 1-12 described the spread of the Christian message.

O Holy Night, Silent Night and O Come All Ye Faithful – were sung before El's Belles returned to sing a spoof of Deck the Halls called Hit the Malls which reflected their version of shopping for Christmas.

The whole congregation then joined in to finish with Jingle Bell Rock before supper was called in the adjoining hall.