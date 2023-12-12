There was hardly anyone home in residential Central Hawke’s Bay on Saturday.
Streets were quiet, no children played, lawnmowers were still in their sheds ...
Because everyone was in Waipukurau’s main street at the CHB Christmas Carnival.
Parking was at a premium around the town’s shopping precinct, where the main road was closed and filled with children’s games, food stands and a large stage for entertainment.
Music filled the street as people shopped and children played, icecreams were bought and eaten before they melted in the welcome sun, and entertainment was enjoyed.
A magician in front of The Green Patch drew a crowd, while snaking across The Green Patch was a line of parents and children waiting for an audience with everyone’s favourite jolly bloke in red - Santa.
Christmas was to the fore again on Sunday, with this year’s final Waipukurau Market at the racecourse, Christmas-themed and complete with Santa, pony rides and carriage rides.
The biggest of the Waipukurau Markets yet, the Christmas Market topped 100 stalls, while shoppers filled the roomy racecourse parking area to near capacity.
For anyone wanting to contribute to a better Christmas for people in need, the annual Hawke’s Bay Christmas Cheer appeal runs until December 18.
One of the organisers, Hellene Overend, says the appeal is for people living from pay cheque to pay cheque.
“It’s for people who don’t make enough money to cover the extras at Christmas,” Hellene says.
“It’s for people receiving financial assistance or no assistance at all. Christmas Cheer helps grandparents raising grandchildren and young parents of small children. It’s there for single parents, married parents, families and single people who are struggling to put food on the table.”
Donations of gifts for the elderly and children and non-perishable food will be gratefully accepted. However, Hellene is also hoping a decent amount of cash will be donated.
“It’s from this cash that we are able to buy much-needed food so families can enjoy a nice Christmas meal,” she said.
The drop-off point in Central Hawke’s Bay is: CHB Mail, 125 Ruataniwha St, Waipukurau (open Tuesday and Thursday 9am until 2pm, Wednesday and Friday, 9am until noon).