Waipukurau’s main street was filled with children’s games and Christmas cheer.

There was hardly anyone home in residential Central Hawke’s Bay on Saturday.

Streets were quiet, no children played, lawnmowers were still in their sheds ...

Because everyone was in Waipukurau’s main street at the CHB Christmas Carnival.

Christmas magic was being performed in the middle of the road by The Green Patch, in Ruataniwha St.

Parking was at a premium around the town’s shopping precinct, where the main road was closed and filled with children’s games, food stands and a large stage for entertainment.

Music filled the street as people shopped and children played, icecreams were bought and eaten before they melted in the welcome sun, and entertainment was enjoyed.

Santa was on-site to chat with children both cheery and shy.

A magician in front of The Green Patch drew a crowd, while snaking across The Green Patch was a line of parents and children waiting for an audience with everyone’s favourite jolly bloke in red - Santa.

Christmas was to the fore again on Sunday, with this year’s final Waipukurau Market at the racecourse, Christmas-themed and complete with Santa, pony rides and carriage rides.

Curtis Fabrics’ trademark Mini looked good enough to put under the Christmas tree.

The biggest of the Waipukurau Markets yet, the Christmas Market topped 100 stalls, while shoppers filled the roomy racecourse parking area to near capacity.

Dark clouds loomed over the Waipukurau Christmas Market at the Waipukurau Racecourse but Central Hawke’s Bay’s shoppers came prepared.

For anyone wanting to contribute to a better Christmas for people in need, the annual Hawke’s Bay Christmas Cheer appeal runs until December 18.

Triplets Cat, Ben and Alex Fraser thoroughly enjoyed the face painting and the shopping at the Waipukurau Christmas Market.

One of the organisers, Hellene Overend, says the appeal is for people living from pay cheque to pay cheque.

“It’s for people who don’t make enough money to cover the extras at Christmas,” Hellene says.

Linda Fouhy and her Gypsy cob pony Bonnie were taking people for gig rides at the Waipukurau Christmas Market.

“It’s for people receiving financial assistance or no assistance at all. Christmas Cheer helps grandparents raising grandchildren and young parents of small children. It’s there for single parents, married parents, families and single people who are struggling to put food on the table.”

Instrumental duo Bob and Jenny Cross, aka All in a Garden Greene, playing at the Waipukurau Christmas Market.

Donations of gifts for the elderly and children and non-perishable food will be gratefully accepted. However, Hellene is also hoping a decent amount of cash will be donated.

“It’s from this cash that we are able to buy much-needed food so families can enjoy a nice Christmas meal,” she said.

Shoppers strolled through the stalls at the Waipukurau Racecourse.

The drop-off point in Central Hawke’s Bay is: CHB Mail, 125 Ruataniwha St, Waipukurau (open Tuesday and Thursday 9am until 2pm, Wednesday and Friday, 9am until noon).