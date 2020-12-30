Christmas bike lights help Samoan RSE workers in Hastings feel at home for the holidays

A group of RSE workers staying in Hastings for the holidays have found a way to beat the Christmas blues of being away from home, by decking out their bikes with colourful lights, horns and speakers.

It started out as a competition between a group of workers from Thornhill to create the most decorative bike using Christmas lights.

"It started with Christmas lights," worker Christian Alesana said.

Now, featuring flashing strobe and coloured lights, the bikes were more like cars, Iosefo Filemoni said.

"The idea was started when we were looking at cars. We did our best with the bikes."

About 15 Samoan RSE workers at Thornhill in Hastings upgraded their bikes to include Christmas lights, horns and speakers to get into the festive spirit while far from home. Photo / Supplied

Both from Samoa, the pair said it was a good activity for those far from their families at this time of year.

Alesana said many were missing their families a lot.

"It's something we love to do since we are away from home for a long time.

"It's something that makes us happy.

"It reminds us of home."

It took them about a week to modify the bikes - about 15 in total.

Despite being a competition, many banded together to help each other buy different parts and set up the wiring for the lights and speakers.

The men are highly protective of their bikes, though.

Samoans Christian Alesana, left, and Iosefo Filemoni, second left, said the bike decorating competition was a bit of fun and reminded them of home. Photo / Supplied

Filemoni said the hardest and most expensive part of the process was the wiring for all the lights and the best configuration for them.

Many bikes feature horns and speakers.

Several others proudly display the Samoan or New Zealand flag.

"It was just for fun and for Christmas," Filemoni said.

The colourful and boisterous group caught the attention of many onlookers as they made their nightly parade through the main streets of Hastings on Boxing Day.

The men also planned to take the bikes out on New Year's Eve.

A final winner and prize for the best bike is yet to be announced.