Minister of Education Chris Hipkins speaks to students and answers senior students' questions during his visit to Karamu High School. Photo / Supplied

Education Minister Chris Hipkins stopped at Karamu High School while in Hawke's Bay to check out the recently-built languages faculty, funded by the Government.

Karamu principal Dionne Thomas said it was wonderful to welcome Hipkins and Tukituki MP Anna Lorck to the school.

Lorck said she took the minister to Karamu High to showcase the great use of the Government's extra capital spending, building a languages faculty, Ngā Reo Matatini.

"Karamu has done so well over the tough time of the pandemic, and it was a good opportunity to affirm that and hear first-hand how well the students are doing," she said.

While Hipkins' visit was impromptu, the school held a pōwhiri at its June Clarke Centre before senior students got to ask the minister questions.

Questions asked included changes to the NCEA system, his views on reducing the voting age to 16 years old, how he manages his work-life balance, and how he got into politics.

While there Hipkins toured the school and saw the languages faculty.

Ngā Reo Matatini's constructions was aided by the Ministry of Education's School Investment Property Package (Sips) in 2019 and opened in September.

Principal Thomas explained the rationale behind the build was to create a space where languages got mana.

Minister of Education Chris Hipkins speaks to Karamu High School principal Dionne Thomas during his visit to the co-ed school in Hastings. Photo / Supplied

"We have been able to introduce Spanish and have seen growth in Te Reo and Te Ao Māori," she said.

"It has indoor/outdoor flow and open learning spaces to allow flexible learning and noho marae opportunities."

Head students Sasha Sharma and Jack Arcus, along with deputy head students Rory McKay and Jordyn Nicholson, said they were proud to showcase their school.

"We are very proud of Karamu, so it was great to showcase what our school has to offer, particularly as it is the only co-educational school in Hastings," Sasha said.

Deputy head student McKay enjoyed getting an insight into what it is like to be a politician.

"You see them on TV all the time but never get to meet them. So it was great to be able to engage with them," he explained.

Hipkins said it was great to visit the school, particularly after a few years where Covid-19 has prevented him from visiting as much as he would like.

He told the students: "It's nice to be able to come and see what you're doing and have an opportunity to have a conversation with you, including answering some of your questions."

Before leaving, Hipkins left the students with some words of advice to take hold of all opportunities - but that everything will be okay.

"Life is full of opportunities, it is full of excitement, it is full of challenges, it's full of down points and if you're willing to just continue to look ahead, and be optimistic about the future, you will be able to achieve absolutely amazing things."