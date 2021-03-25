Children's Day celebrated tamariki in Pahiatua

Kids had fun on the day. Photo / Kelly Wylie

The Bush Stadium Park was transformed into a free carnival for families on Sunday, March 21 to celebrate the 2021 annual Te Rā O Ngā Tamariki/Children's Day event.

With Covid-19 delaying the event by a few weeks, the Tararua Children's Day committee were excited to see so many whānau arrive on the postponed date. Kelly Wylie, chairperson of the committee, believes that around 500 people were hosted and entertained over the course of the day.

Adults were also in fine attire on Children's Day. Photo / Kelly Wylie

Again, the mini hot rods were a popular activity and the Thunder Run had a constant waiting line.

Another highlight was the firefighting agility course, run by the volunteer fire brigade. Children, adults and police officers all participated with some fun competition taking place!

Pahiatua Golf Club were new to Children's Day this year and hosted a popular golf target activity. Finding brave children to don the protective target outfit never seemed to be a problem, despite the four or five golfers firing golf balls in their direction.

The free sausage sizzle run by Pahiatua Lions, flavoured milk cartons donated by Fonterra, bags of popcorn cooked by Tararua College students and fruit sponsored by Pahiatua New World was an extra treat for children and their families.

Jason Griggs, the event co-ordinator said: "We were really glad to be able to go ahead with Children's Day this year, despite Covid-19 postponing the date. It was the last big local event held before the lockdown in 2020, too. There is no way that we could make this day happen without the dedicated committee who work hard behind the scenes for most of the year, fundraising and planning so we can make everything free. It's always really exciting for us to see so many people arrive and enjoy having fun with their kids."

Local organisations who supported this event were: Pahiatua Lions, Tararua College, 2Meke Kidz, Tararua District Council, Pahiatua On Track committee, Tararua mayor Tracey Collis, Paper Plus Select Pahiatua, PAUA Homebased Childcare, Pahiatua Toy Library, Fonterra, April Schroder, Pahiatua Golf Club, Pahiatua New World, Footloose Danceclub, Pahiatua Dance Club, Rose Academy Dance, The Trust Tararua, Pahiatua Volunteer Fire Brigade and Tararua Police as well as Sport Tararua.