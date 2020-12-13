Children join Taekwon-Do Inter-school Championships in Napier

Diana Neemia with her parents Tofiga and Arlene after winning several medals at the NZ ITF Inter-school Championships at Pettigrew Green Arena, Napier. Photo / Warren Buckland

The NZ International Taekwon-Do Federation Inter-school Championships were held at Pettigrew Green Arena on Friday.

A total of 230 children and adults competed across a range of mainstream and special needs categories.

Diana Neemia won the overall junior section alongside Lily Smith, receiving three gold medals and one silver.

Diana also won the 7 to 8-year-olds' category.

Tamatea Primary School were the overall winners for the mainstream inter-school competition.