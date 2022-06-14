A dab hand on a ladder - CHB Community Menzshed chairman Owen Spotswood has been installing new LED lighting in the workshop.

There's a shed-full of blokes at the Waipukurau Racecourse that wasn't there month ago.

Well, the shed was, but the blokes are a new addition.

The CHB Community Menzshed has packed up its hammers, nails, lathes and saws, moved from its Mount Herbert Rd premises and taken proud possession of the old public bar at the Waipukurau Racecourse, giving the group a bigger working space, storage and parking.

There's so much more space that the group is looking for more members to fill it all, says Menzshed chairman Owen Spotswood.

There's now space to spread out - and space for new members at the CHB Community Menzshed.

"We now have three rooms. One is the workshop with a kitchen space for the essential cups of tea and biscuits. We have plans to establish an engineering workshop in one of the other spaces, so any retired engineers are welcome to come and have a look at the space and share their expertise."

The CHB Community Menzshed is one of many established around the country. The group exists to give retired men a space to gather, share skills and stories and work on projects, either their own or items brought in by the public for small repairs at a minimal charge.

CHB Community Menzshed member Bob Watt with one of the items that's in for repair.

The group also takes in donated items, refurbishes them and sells them, which helps top up the coffers and pay the running costs.

The members are quick to explain you don't have to be a skilled tradesperson to join.

Member Bob Watt says, "We currently have a printer, a chef, a railways worker and farmers ... most of us have mucked around with tools, so if a tricky job comes in we get together and bounce a few ideas around and get it done."

Uwe Engels joined with no woodworking skills and jokes that he has been doing the sweeping, but he's keen to learn and "I get things done with a bit of assistance.

"It's also about friendship and it's a great place to come to get out of the house for a couple of hours."

The sign is up and the Menzshed is open for business.

Waipukurau Jockey Club president Kirsty Lawrence says it's a delight to have the Menzshed as a tenant at the racecourse. "It's exciting — we have more people coming and going, it's giving the old bar and kitchen a new life. We've also got The Food Basket as a tenant, using our chiller for storage. The racecourse is a great community asset."

Along with the new premises the Menzshed has new hours: Monday to Friday 10am-noon. And a new phone number: (06) 858 5125.