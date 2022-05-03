The horses didn't have all the fun ... humans got in on the jumping action in the Sue Dykes Ride and Run Jigsaw event.

While competitors, parents and spectators were blowing up Claire Wilson's Facebook page this week with thanks and praise for an event filled with horses, family and fun, the organiser herself was waving away the accolades.

Claire is instead singing the praises of the Winter Olympics supporters - including the 120 sponsors; businesses and individuals who contributed to the fundraising with sponsorship, prizes and auction items.

It's just so humbling and overwhelming, to be honest," she says.

"We had record entries, more than 200 riders took part, many travelling from near and far, including Taranaki, Gisborne, Taihape and Masterton. Some classes had up to 90 competitors.

A competitor sails over one of the jumps in the BWR Accountant Grand Prix. Photo / Jaimee Whittaker Photography

"It was a magic day. Lots of highlights, smiles and laughs. So many amazing people responded and supported the day as volunteers, sponsors and riders. From all accounts there were so many dads there too with their kids, or helping and riding ... so good to see them enjoying the day with their families. It's developed into a pretty special occasion."

It was an occasion that its biggest supporter - Claire herself - had to watch from afar this year, in isolation as a household contact of a positive Covid case. Not that it slowed the proceedings down.

Fairies came out to play in the Shelley Bridgeman Fancy Dress.

"So many kind people stepped up to help enable the 2022 Winter Olympics to continue - with me on the other end of a walkie talkie," she said.

The Winter Olympics began 14 years ago as a fundraiser for Flemington School, as well as a way to encourage grassroots riders to get out and have a go at competing.

This year's fundraising is going largely towards Rural Support Trust, with the Dannevirke Hunt also sharing in a smaller amount of the funds raised.

"We are still working through the finances, a few bills to pay and some payments still due in, but we are hoping to raise more than $50,000. The now-famous Secondhand Shop was a real hit, selling more than $5000 of kindly donated horse gear," Claire said.

