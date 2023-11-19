Voyager 2023 media awards
CHB Winemakers and Brewers Club duo awarded life memberships

CHB Mail
Quick Read
Club nights are the fourth Thursday evening each month. Picture / Sarah Bicknell

Two stalwarts of the Central Hawke’s Bay Winemakers and Brewers Club have been made life members. After many years of support to the club, George Rolls and Dave Clark were made life members at the recent AGM.

George Rolls was awarded life membership of the CHB Winemakers and Brewers Club.
Dave Clark, one of two new life members at the CHB Winemakers and Brewers Club.
Both expressed their appreciation, and acknowledged the support of their wives, Fay and Louise, in all matters pertaining to the club. George and Dave are keen to pass on their knowledge and expertise. Club nights are the fourth Thursday evening each month.

Further details from club chairman Clark Atkins, phone (06) 858 9919.


