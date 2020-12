Napier Tech batsman Kurtis Weeks is bowled out by CHB bowler Hunter Lowe in the Hawke's Bay men's premier club cricket Twenty20 final. Photo / Ian Cooper

Central Hawke's Bay have won the Hawke's Bay men's premier club cricket Twenty20 competition - edging out Napier Tech for the Laver & Wood Trophy.

CHB reached a total of 145 for six at Nelson Park on Saturday before rolling Tech for 84 in 15.4 overs.

Hunter Lowe was the top batsmen of the day reaching a half-century, caught for 64 by Tech's Matt Edmondson. CHB's bowlers hunted as a pack with Jake Smith, Rhythm Sharma and Kyle Gardiner taking two wickets each.