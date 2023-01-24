On your mark ... cyclists ready to hit the pedals and take to the trails in the Cycling CHB MTB Challenge.

On your mark ... cyclists ready to hit the pedals and take to the trails in the Cycling CHB MTB Challenge.

After some nervous moments due to Cyclone Hale, which damaged parts of the Tukituki Trails, Sunday’s Cycling CHB MTB Challenge went ahead with a few changes to the Tuki Challenge Long Course and the bonus of fine weather.

Organisers thanked the sponsors and volunteers, especially the Waipukurau Rotary Club and the River Pathways Trust, for making the trails available for all of CHB and the wider public.

The success of the event was such that from the entry fees the club will be donating $1000 to the Tukituki Trails Project to help with the upkeep of the trails and Gumtree MTB Park.

Anyone interested in becoming involved with the Tukituki Trails can contact the group at tukitukitrail.com

