On April 24, Central Hawke’s Bay teachers met for a teacher-only day at Waipukurau School to look at the refreshed curriculum.

A number of sessions took place over the day, including making personal connections to each aspect of the whakapapa of Te Mātaiaho - the refreshed New Zealand Curriculum.

Te Awhi Rito NZ reading ambassador Ben Brown and Sarah Neville of the National Library joined the teachers for a session centred on “Reading for Pleasure” and resources for the Aotearoa New Zealand Histories Curriculum.

The teachers also looked at the common practice model of the refreshed curriculum - weaving Mātauranga Māori, literacy, communication and maths through all learning areas, then using the Aotearoa NZ Histories curriculum they looked at the Understand, Know, Do model in action, with clarification of how this could work across other learning areas.

The day finished with some surprise entertainment from Central Hawke’s Bay’s legends Mary Kippenberger and Peter Charlton-Jones.

Throughout the day, local practitioners shared ideas and resources that they have tried so that everyone had something practical to take back to their classroom. There was also time for teachers to work in year groups to share their own ideas and resources with their colleagues.

The Kāhui Ako website has a tab containing information for whānau and students. There are lots of links to support families and students in their daily life. https://www.chbkahuiako1.co.nz/