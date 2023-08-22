Waipukurau Golf Club played a PAR round in conjunction with some Club Championship matches. Photo / Ross Setford





Golf: On Saturday, August 19, the Waipukurau Golf Club played a Russian Stableford.

Results - Tom Winlove scored a two on No 17

Approaches - LMS Insure No 9 not struck, Pure Sports and Leisure No 11 Bert Pomana, NuLook CHB No 12 not struck, Unichem Pharmacy No 17 Tom Winlove.

Competition - 1st Tom Winlove 125 points, 2nd Bruce Kitto 120 points, 3rd David Williams 115 points, 4th Syd Broadman 115 points, 5th Alastair Ormond 112 points, 6th Brian Rose 100 points, 7th Lyn Nelson 97 points.

Rugby: Representative rugby came to Pōrangahau for the first time in many years on Saturday August 12, with the Central Hawke’s Bay (CHB) sub-union side beating Te Matau a Maui Hawke’s Bay Māori 28-26.

CHB scored four tries to Ethan Taylor, Matty Winn, Tim Sciascia and Jeri Kavekai. It was 12-7 to Te Matau Maui Hawke’s Bay Māori at halftime, and they led 26-14 with eight minutes to go. CHB then scored two tries, and despite the mud and heavy ground, fullback Hunter Yarrall converted all four tries, including the last to win the game, from near the sideline. CHB sub-union is doing some great things for grassroots rugby at the moment.

