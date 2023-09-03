Voyager 2023 media awards

CHB sports results

CHB Mail
Golf balls on the driving range.

On Saturday. August 26, the Waipukurau Golf Club played the third round of the Club Championships, a medal round.

Results:

Tom Nieuwburg scored a two on No. 7.

Approaches: LMS Insure No. 9 wasn’t struck; Pure Sports and Leisure No. 11 - Bert Pomana; NuLook CHB No. 12 - Steve Wyn-Harris; Unichem Pharmacy No. 17 - Nick Radonich; Ladies No. 15 - Claire Tippett.

Competition: First - Tom Nieuwburg, 66 net; second - Alastair Ormond, 68 net; third - David Williams, 70 net; fourth - Bruce Kitto, 70 net; fifth - Steve Wyn-Harris, 70 net; sixth - Bert Pomana, 71 net; seventh - Graham Hunt, 71 net.

On Saturday, September 2, the Waipukurau Golf Club played a medal round and the Bradley Pairs Cup.

Results:

Alastair Ormond scored a two on No. 3.

Competition: First - Bruce Kitto, 68 net; second - Alastair Ormond, 70 net; third - David Williams, 71 net; fourth - Bryan Leith, 71 net; fifth - Tom Nieuwburg, 73 net; sixth - Keith Hunt, 73 net; seventh - Denis Hames, 75 net.

The Bradley Pairs Cup was won by Tom Nieuwburg and Bruce Kitto with a combined 141 net.

To have your sports club’s results published, email them to editorial@chbmail.co.nz.


