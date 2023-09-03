Golf balls on the driving range.

On Saturday. August 26, the Waipukurau Golf Club played the third round of the Club Championships, a medal round.

Results:

Tom Nieuwburg scored a two on No. 7.

Approaches: LMS Insure No. 9 wasn’t struck; Pure Sports and Leisure No. 11 - Bert Pomana; NuLook CHB No. 12 - Steve Wyn-Harris; Unichem Pharmacy No. 17 - Nick Radonich; Ladies No. 15 - Claire Tippett.

Competition: First - Tom Nieuwburg, 66 net; second - Alastair Ormond, 68 net; third - David Williams, 70 net; fourth - Bruce Kitto, 70 net; fifth - Steve Wyn-Harris, 70 net; sixth - Bert Pomana, 71 net; seventh - Graham Hunt, 71 net.

On Saturday, September 2, the Waipukurau Golf Club played a medal round and the Bradley Pairs Cup.

Results:

Alastair Ormond scored a two on No. 3.

Competition: First - Bruce Kitto, 68 net; second - Alastair Ormond, 70 net; third - David Williams, 71 net; fourth - Bryan Leith, 71 net; fifth - Tom Nieuwburg, 73 net; sixth - Keith Hunt, 73 net; seventh - Denis Hames, 75 net.

The Bradley Pairs Cup was won by Tom Nieuwburg and Bruce Kitto with a combined 141 net.

