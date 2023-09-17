CHB sports results

Over the weekend, the Waipukurau Golf Club hosted a zone round of the Coronation Cup, a Hawke’s Bay-wide inter-club competition.

The zone round saw Waipukurau/Waipawa, Takapau, Hastings and Porangahau play each other in teams of 12 over three rounds on Saturday and Sunday.

Results:

Round one - Waipukurau/Waipawa defeated Hastings - Porangahau defeated Takapau.

Round two – Waipukurau/Waipawa defeated Porangahau - Takapau defeated Hastings.

Round three – Takapau defeated Waipukurau - Hastings defeated Porangahau.

Final points: Waipukurau/Waipawa four points, Takapau four points, Porangahau two points and Hastings two points.

The winner of the zone round was then decided on a ‘countback’ between Waipukurau/Waipawa and Takapau, with Waipukurau/Waipawa winning with 21 and a half games to Takapau’s 17 wins.

The Waipukurau/Waipawa team now go on to the Coronation Cup finals, which will be played over three rounds at Dannevirke Golf Club at the end of October.