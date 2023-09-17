Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

CHB sports results

CHB Mail
Quick Read

Over the weekend, the Waipukurau Golf Club hosted a zone round of the Coronation Cup, a Hawke’s Bay-wide inter-club competition.

The zone round saw Waipukurau/Waipawa, Takapau, Hastings and Porangahau play each other in teams of 12 over three rounds on Saturday and Sunday.

Results:

Round one - Waipukurau/Waipawa defeated Hastings - Porangahau defeated Takapau.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Round two – Waipukurau/Waipawa defeated Porangahau - Takapau defeated Hastings.

Round three – Takapau defeated Waipukurau - Hastings defeated Porangahau.

Final points: Waipukurau/Waipawa four points, Takapau four points, Porangahau two points and Hastings two points.

The winner of the zone round was then decided on a ‘countback’ between Waipukurau/Waipawa and Takapau, with Waipukurau/Waipawa winning with 21 and a half games to Takapau’s 17 wins.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

The Waipukurau/Waipawa team now go on to the Coronation Cup finals, which will be played over three rounds at Dannevirke Golf Club at the end of October.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today