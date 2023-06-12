Waipukurau Golf Club played the 3rd Club Championship Qualifying Round and the 4th round of the Divers Cup.

On Saturday June 3, Waipukurau Golf Club played the 3rd qualifying round of the Divers Cup, a medal (net) round.

Results: The jackpot was on Hole No 11 and was struck by Tim Mackie (again).

A two was scored by Richard Tippett on No 17.

Approaches: LMS Insure No 9 Merv Rogers, Pure Sports and Leisure No 11 Tim Mackie, NuLook CHB No 12 not struck, Unichem Pharmacy No 17 Richard Tippett.

Competition: 1st Roy Fraser 65 net, 2nd Tim Mackie 68 net, 3rd Ian Sharp 69 net, 4th Bert Pomana 71 net, 5th Ross Osborne 71 net, 6th Neil White 72 net, 7th Claire Tippett 73 net and Richard Tippett 73 net.

On Saturday June 10, Waipukurau Golf Club played the 3rd Club Championship Qualifying Round and the 4th round of the Divers Cup, both net rounds.

Results: Twos: Bert Pomana and Bruce Kitto on No 17.

Approaches: LMS Insure No 9 Ross Osborne, Pure Sports and Leisure No 11 Steve Wyn-Harris, NuLook CHB No 12 Steve Wyn-Harris, Unichem Pharmacy No 17 Merv Rogers, No 15 Chris Sharp.

Competition: 1st Bruce Kitto 66 net, 2nd Harry Sciascia 68 net, 3rd Steve Wyn-Harris 71 net, 4th Blair Pearson 72 net, 5th Bert Pomana 73 net, 6th Tim Mackie 73 net, 7th Ross Osborne 74 net.

