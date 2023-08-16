Alcohol and cigarettes were taken from Liquorland Waipukurau.

Three teenagers have been arrested after a Central Hawke’s Bay liquor store was robbed on Thursday evening.

Police say three males entered the Liquorland Store in Russell St, Waipukurau, at 8pm, armed with screwdrivers and confronted a staff member.

The three allegedly took alcohol and cigarettes before fleeing in a stolen vehicle.

Central Hawke’s Bay Police found the alleged offenders and stolen property, including a stolen vehicle, was recovered.

Two 15-year-olds and a 14-year-old have been charged with robbery and two have been charged with unlawful taking of a motor vehicle.

One of the 15-year-olds was remanded in custody as he had recently cut off his electronically monitored bail bracelet.

All three will appear in Youth Court.

A property on Redwood Drive Waipukurau was also burgled this week and a TV and clothing taken, while Waipawa Timber supplies was burgled early on Saturday morning.

The caretaker’s shed at CHB College has been broken into twice this week and tools taken. Three youths have been arrested for one of the burglaries.

A car was broken into on Blundell Ave, Waipukurau, on Thursday evening and the ignition tampered with, however the vehicle failed to start and the offenders left without it.

A youth was disturbed trying to take a tractor from a Tavistock Rd property about noon on Saturday.

The tractor failed to start as the offender was trying to jump-start it using a solar-powered electric fence unit.

Central Hawke’s Bay Police helped search for a stolen ute that Dannevirke Police followed on Saturday afternoon. The vehicle had travelled towards Pōrangahau via Takapau and was found at 5pm when the alleged offenders were trying to siphon fuel from a logging skidder.

One of the offenders tried to flee on a motorcycle that had been on the back of the ute.

All three were arrested and the motorcycle and ute were found to have been stolen from Wellington.

Police report shoplifting from supermarkets over the past week, and six episodes of family harm.

If you have information for Police about any of these incidents please contact them on the Police non-emergency number, freephone 105. If you or someone you know is in danger or you see suspicious activity please phone 111.