The vehicle lost power on White Rd, Ōtāne, and the driver was arrested.

Central Hawke’s Bay Police arrested a male driver on Wednesday afternoon after he took to back roads to try to evade following officers.

The arrest came after residents along Middle Rd reported a suspicious vehicle entering properties.

One resident saw the vehicle on his property just after 10am, but it left the premises. When he saw it on the property again just after 4pm he confronted the driver and tried to block the vehicle in, while phoning police.

The driver allegedly rammed the property owner’s vehicle and then fled, followed by the property owner.

Police followed the vehicle south from Middle Rd to Te Aute Rd, on to SH2 and then through Ōtāne, where the vehicle lost power on White Rd, the driver giving himself up to the following officers.

The male driver was arrested and charged with being unlawfully on a property and willful damage. A female passenger may also face charges.

Later on Wednesday evening Police and emergency services attended a serious crash on Fraser Rd, Takapau.

A man in his 30s is in hospital in a serious condition the single-vehicle crash on Fraser Rd about 11.50pm.

A police spokesman said the car had reportedly gone off the road.

A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said one person was treated and transported to Hawke’s Bay Hospital in a serious condition.

A Te Whatu Ora – Health New Zealand, Hawke’s Bay spokeswoman said a man in his 30s was in a serious condition in Hawke’s Bay Hospital as of 9.30am on Thursday.



