Central Hawke's Bay District Council's CEO Doug Tate, with returning Mayor Alex Walker.

Central Hawke's Bay District Council Mayor Alex Walker has been re-elected unopposed, along with four sitting councillors, while a contest is on for the remaining four seats on council.

When local government nominations closed at noon today, Alex Walker was re-elected as Central Hawke's Bay mayor for a third term and four sitting councillors - Kate Taylor, Tim Aitken, Jerry Greer, and Brent Muggeridge – were also re-elected unopposed in the Aramoana / Ruahine ward.

Five candidates have put themselves forward for the remaining four seats in Ruataniwha ward: sitting councillors Kelly Annand, Pip Burne, Exham Wichman, Gerard Minehan and first-time candidate Kaye Harrison.

Central Hawke's Bay is represented by nine elected members - a mayor and eight councillors representing the Ruataniwha ward and the Aramoana / Ruahine ward, each with four seats.

Local body elections close on October 8, with voting open from mid-September.

Doug Tate, chief executive of Central Hawke's Bay District Council, said it was vitally important that residents in the Central Hawke's Bay Ruataniwha ward take the time to vote.

"Voting is easy and it's your right. It's also your chance to choose the candidates you want to make decisions on matters that affect your life every day.



"I'd like to warmly congratulate our Mayor Alex Walker and councillors Taylor, Aitken, Greer and Muggeridge on their re-election to council. I look forward to working with all of our elected councillors, whether re-elected or new after October 8."



Voting papers will start arriving in letterboxes from September 16. If you have not yet enrolled to vote or updated your details at vote.nz, you can cast a special vote from September 16 at Central Hawke's Bay District Council offices, Ruataniwha St, Waipawa.

For a full list of Central Hawke's Bay candidates, visit:www.chbdc.govt.nz/2019-candidates