CHB Hockey under-13s well supported

The CHB Grenade Girls Team.

The CHB Hockey Association sent two under-13 teams to the recent Lower North Island Hockey Festivals. The 22 Year 7 and 8 students had been training hard throughout Term 3.

The CHB Allsorts Boys team travelled to Palmerston North and played seven games (W1, D1, L5). The team improved dramatically over the three days and was highly competitive with all the teams they played. A highlight was beating Whanganui Black 1-0, after losing 6-0 to them on the first day.

Staying at the Rugby and Sports Institute ensured that the boys bonded really well. The boys listened when coach Russ Heald told them to believe in themselves. The team was so well supported at the festival by family and friends, even in the pouring rain.

The CHB Grenade Girls Team travelled to Whanganui for a fabulous three days of competitive hockey.

They played two games the first day, showing off their impressive well-practised skills, winning the first game and drawing the second.

They were lucky to draw an early programme on day two, with three games all stacked early that morning and one planned for the evening, only for it to be called off due to heavy downpours.

Day three saw the team pegged against two very competitive teams, which was an awesome opportunity to put their defensive skills into action. Coaches and parents were incredibly proud of how hard the girls played together, how hard they worked for the 10 weeks leading up to the festival and how kind and supportive they were to each other. It was the epitome of what a team should be.

The CHB Allsorts Boys team

The teams were fortunate to have the services of local umpires Matt Frohlich and Sam and Kimberley Booth, who received glowing reports from the festival organisers. CHB Hockey Association runs in-depth umpiring support programmes, turning out very capable umpires year after year.

A huge thank you goes out to Russ Heald and Hayden LeCompte for their incredible coaching skills, knowledge of the game, technical skills and most of all passion for playing. Thanks also to Anna Oosterkamp, Tilly Wilson, Elizabeth Bell and Megan Pedersen for all their efforts over the past 10 weeks.

The association is also extremely grateful to all its generous sponsors: Matt Oliver –Property Brokers, Jane and Molly Hamilton – Property Brokers, Mills Honda, Bay Motorcycles Waipukurau, B M Accounting, Vet Services Ltd, Brandt, Patangata Tavern, LMS Insurance, Bel Group, Plus Rehab, Pederson Spreaders, Nulook Aluminium, AMC Engineering Ltd, Stevenson & Taylor, Charlotte Heald, KJ Cartage Rent A Shovel, Sam the Painter, Baldwin Building, Backpaddock Lakes, Springhill Dairies, TAG Marketing, Soil Connection, Auto Super Shoppe Waipawa, Kitchens and More. The teams love wearing their hoodies.