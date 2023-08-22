Central Hockey Club’s NZ Trellis Central Reserve Men in action against Napier Tech Prems. Photo / Celia Wilson

As the hockey season comes to a close for Central Hockey Club, we would like to thank all our players for making this season special.

A mix of emerging talents and experienced players united our teams for a great environment to play hockey.

To all our team’s sponsors, coaches, managers and supporters, thank you for all of your time and support this season - we couldn’t do it without you. The last week presented a series of tough matches to end the season, but as usual, our players faced them with unwavering determination and enthusiasm.

After winning Division 3 and their semifinal last weekend, NZ Trellis Central Reserve Men headed into the final with aa great hope of coming away with the win. Unfortunately, luck wasn’t on our side, resulting in a disappointing 5-0 loss to Napier Tech Prems. We had several missed opportunities and some impressive defending by Tech denied us the goals. Central played well and gave it their all right to the very end. Next year guys, we will do it.

The Higgins Central Prem Men’s last game was against Akina for third place. It was a hard one to take for the boys, who went down 3-2 in the end. It was an extremely hard-fought game, with some great goals being scored. There were some excellent saves by Matthew Gray, along with a lot of defensive pressure. A lot of good quick counterattacks were also created.

Henry’s Pies Central Reserve Women came away with a 2-0 loss against Napier Tech Red. However, the team finished the season strong, not so much in results on the scoreboard, but in spirit and numbers. We started the season unsure if we could field a team due to low numbers. Thank you to the ladies that heard our call and thought, ‘Why not?’ You all gave your best out there. The laughs, goals and support throughout were amazing . We finished fourth this year, and that’s something to be proud of.

With summer hockey just around the corner, be on the lookout for registration details and get your teams together. Prepare for a fun and social tournament, offering a fantastic opportunity to learn, play with friends, and maintain your fitness for next season.