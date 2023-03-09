A team of volunteer firefighters from Tamatea Rural Fire Brigade banded together to get the cycleway back in good condition.

A group of eight volunteer firefighters from the Tamatea Rural Fire Brigade have put away the hoses and taken up brooms, shovels and leaf blowers to clean up the cycleway of debris left over from Cyclone Gabrielle.

Deputy controller John Carter says the cycleway has been a mess since the flood and needed attention.

“The water came right across the road , leaving around 70ml of chip. One guy goes on his mobility scooter from Waipukurau to Waipawa so that’s no good.”

John says it’s also dangerous for bikes.

“At the Waipukurau end there’s also no barrier, so the cars flick stones onto the path.”

John and fellow firefighter Don Kinnaird approached the council and the mayor about the mess on the cycleway but were told it wasn’t their responsibility, as the cycleways are a Waka Kotahi asset and their responsibility to maintain them.

“Right now, our priority response across our roading network is to restore at least single-lane access to our isolated communities,” says Central Hawke’s Bay District Council chief executive Doug Tate.

John says his team cleaned 4.3km of the cycleway from the weighbridge to the stopbank at the end of Ford Rd, which took about an hour and a half.

Volunteer firefighters got busy to clean the path after the cyclone.

“There were plenty of younger ones who got stuck in. We took four batteries, so the leaf blowers lasted the journey.”

John says him and Don, who are both keen cyclists, will keep an eye on the track “and clean the bits down Ford Rd”.

“We cycle that track regularly so we’ll do anywhere that needs it. At the far end of what we call the Waipuk strait where the road is tar-sealed up to the track, cars flick the stones onto the track. We try to blow them off the road away from the cycleway.”

Road chip on the cycleway has become a problem.





