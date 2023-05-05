The aggressive plant pest alligator weed has been found in Lake Whatumā in Central Hawke’s Bay. Photo / Supplied

A survey to establish the boundaries of alligator weed identified at Lake Whatumā in Central Hawke’s Bay last month indicates it hasn’t spread too widely at this stage although, in the places it has been found, it has taken a strong hold.

Iain Maxwell, Hawke’s Bay Regional Council integrated catchment management group manager, says: “The main outbreak is on the northern and eastern edges of the lake, where it has really established itself, and unfortunately we also found it at the head of the Mangatarata stream.”

With this weekend being the opening of the duck-shooting season, property owners and the regional council are concerned that duck shooters may inadvertently spread the weed through contact with boats, decoys, vehicles or even boots and dogs.

Maxwell urges anyone who uses the lake or lake surrounds “to please check, clean and dry all equipment and leave any plant material at the site”.

The regional council’s biosecurity team is putting up additional signage on maimai and duck hides as well as the lake surrounds and entrances.

Alligator weed is a severe threat to agriculture and biodiversity and spreads very easily from the smallest piece of vegetation.

Property owners are being asked not to try to tackle the weed themselves as it spreads so easily and instead to contact the regional council, which will confirm identification and help with a management plan.

Alligator weed sightings should be reported to the regional council via the email alligatorweed@hbrc.govt.nz or phone 0800 108 838.