CHB District Council urges motorists to abide by roading restrictions

The Patangata Bridge has both speed and weight restrictions. Photo / Rachel Wise

The Patangata Bridge has both speed and weight restrictions. Photo / Rachel Wise

Across Central Hawke’s Bay, in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle, roads and bridges have restrictions in place to ensure the safety of those using them.

There are currently five bridges closed and 14 with restrictions - from speed limit to weight restrictions - in place while roading and repair crews work to mitigate damage.

Central Hawke’s Bay District Council urges everyone to adhere to these restrictions, not only as a safety precaution, but also to ensure the repairs on these roads and bridges are not further jeopardised.

There are penalties and infringement fees that apply to anyone not obeying the restrictions.

Please report any local roading issues by phoning the council on (06) 857 8060. For any issues on State Highways, phone the Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency team on 0800 108 809.