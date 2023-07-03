Central Hawke's Bay rates to rise, as mayor Alex Walker calls for urgent and comprehensive changes to the way local government is funded.

Central Hawke's Bay rates to rise, as mayor Alex Walker calls for urgent and comprehensive changes to the way local government is funded.

The average Central Hawke’s Bay’s rate increase for 2023/2024 will be 10.88 per cent, with mayor Alex Walker saying “we know our community will find this increase confronting”.

Central Hawke’s Bay District Council’s Annual Plan 2023/24 was adopted at an extraordinary council meeting last week and Walker says the social and financial burdens that many ratepayers are experiencing were at the heart of every council discussion.

“Council spent many hours considering how best to balance rates affordability with necessary planning for the future, while balancing the short-term impacts of Cyclone Gabrielle.

“Like every council across New Zealand, we are finding the work of balancing community wellbeing with delivering everything we are tasked with increasingly unsustainable.

Comprehensive changes are urgently needed to the way local government is funded, as recommended by the recent report from the Future for Local Government Review,” says Walker.

“Large-scale, unfunded government legislative changes create work and costs for councils, and our only option is to pass these costs on to ratepayers.”

“The approach to this Annual Plan, also focuses on what is important for our community as we rebuild and recover from Cyclone Gabrielle.”

Napier ratepayers are in line for an 11.7 per cent increase in rates, while Hastings District Council is proposing an increase of 8.7 per cent and Tararua ratepayers face a rates rise of 13.17 per cent.

To read the CHB District Council Annual Plan 2023/24 and to find out the new rating impacts for your property – head to the council’s website www.chbdc.govt.nz and search for #AnnualPlan2023.

People on lower incomes may be entitled to rates rebates to help bring down the cost of rates across the year. Rates deferrals for up to two years may also be available on application. Please contact the council for more information, phone 06 857 8060 or visit www.chbdc.govt.nz and search #ratesrelief.