Central Hawke’s Bay District Council is seeking feedback on a proposed new bylaw, which aims to help manage freedom camping in the district and the pressures on parks, beaches and facilities at peak times.

The bylaw sets out the rules where freedom camping is permitted, restricted, or prohibited.

Central Hawke’s Bay District Council chief executive Doug Tate says the bylaw creates new ways and opportunities for people staying overnight in vehicles and tents on public land controlled by the council.

“The secret of Central Hawke’s Bay is definitely out, with visitor numbers to our most popular spots continuing to grow each year.” Tate says.

“The proposed new Freedom Camping Bylaw seeks to set out new ways for us to manage these popular spots and introduces new areas to freedom camp, while balancing our community and environment as a priority, with visitors experiencing our district.”

Porangahau Beach, aka Te Paerahi Beach, A proposed new Freedom Camping Bylaw will set out new ways to manage popular spots and introduces new areas to freedom camp.

Councillor Jerry Greer said feedback from the 2022 Thriving Places and Spaces consultation, which informed the Central Hawke’s Bay Camping Strategy and Reserve Management Plan, has helped to shape the proposed bylaw.

“This consultation and the freedom camping-related complaints council receives have helped to identify areas where freedom camping should be banned or restricted and areas where impacts can be managed, such as Pourerere Beach Rd and Pōrangahau Beach.

“We want to hear from anyone who lives in Central Hawke’s Bay with a view on freedom camping and whether they support the bylaw. We are also calling for specific feedback on the proposed restricted, prohibited and permitted areas as well as the proposed permit seasons.

“For example, the draft bylaw proposes a permit season between 14 December- 29 February for Pourerere Beach Rd and Te Paerahi Beach (Pōrangahau) adjacent to Recreation Reserve. This is currently in place for Pourerere Beach but not Te Paerahi. Outside this season the bylaw also proposes prohibiting freedom camping for non-self-contained vehicles and tents, including on long weekends, such as Easter and Labour weekend.

“I encourage everyone with an interest in freedom camping in our district to check out the council website, pop into one of our libraries or service centres, or give council a call on 06 857 8060 to find out more and complete the quick five-minute survey.”

The bylaw, if passed, will be made under the Freedom Camping Act 2011 and will give council the ability to enforce the bylaw and apply penalties for offences.

The council has sought feedback directly from a number of partners and key stakeholders, including mana whenua, local campgrounds and community groups as well as the New Zealand Motorhome Caravan Association (NZMCA).

Public consultation on the proposed Freedom Camping Bylaw is open until January 31, 2024 at 5pm and a hearing for those who want to talk about their submissions will be held in February 2024. If adopted, the new bylaw would come into effect in 2024.

The Draft Statement of Proposal for Freedom Camping Bylaw is available on the council website here which includes a list of the proposed, prohibited and restricted areas. To provide feedback, fill in the online survey or complete a consultation form available at the main council building in Ruataniwha St, Waipawa; Waipawa Library, or The Knowledge and Learning Hub - Te Huinga Wai in Waipukurau, or via phone on 06 857 8060.