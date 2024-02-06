CHB Concert Choir members Jenny Cross and Nicola Harrison.

“It’s time to sing!” says CHB Concert Choir musical director Kath Fletcher.

Choir members and people interested in choral singing are invited to the first practice night of the year on Monday, February 19, from 7 to 9.

“We will be working on pieces for our concert in mid-June,” says Kath. “It’s a super programme and the songs are themed around time and the seasons.”

The CHB Concert Choir is a non-auditioned group that aims to enjoy singing together and to give pleasure to others. The choir was set up more than 21 years ago, and Kath says the group has performed many styles of music.

“We meet on Monday evenings at St Mary’s Church in Waipukurau and are looking forward to learning some new songs.”

Contact Kath at 027 206 6590 if you are interested in joining the choir. “Singing together is good for the soul,” says Kath. “It is good for so many things.”



