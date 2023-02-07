The Central Hawkes Bay Choir is turning 21.

In 2001, a group of mixed voices assembled to sing five choral items with the Hastings Sinfonietta at a concert they were to give in Waipukurau for the CHB Music Society.

The concert also included an organ concerto with Kath Fletcher as soloist, and some items by the orchestra alone.

St. Mary’s Church was packed for this event, with all proceeds going to the CHB Music Society, since the choir did not technically exist in its own right at the time.

The success of this venture helped the CHB Music Society bring other musicians to the district. Many who attended the 2001 concert - and the singers themselves - expressed their enthusiasm for this group to continue.

Early in 2002, a request from the Hastings Music Society for the group to perform for them was received. So, music was acquired, the singers assembled and rehearsed, and the CHB Concert Choir had their first performance in September 2002.

Musical director Kath Fletcher and the choir committee have selected songs from more than 40 previous programmes for the first 2023 concerts at the end of May. Folk songs, classics, sacred music, opera choruses, songs from films and shows and popular items will be some of the genres and styles represented.

The first rehearsal is on Monday, February 27. Anyone keen to join should email Kath before February 21 so enough copies of the music will be ready. Email: dkfletch@xtra.co.nz.

Are you new to the district, new to the choir or a previous member who now has time to take part? It’s a lot of fun.