The Central Hawke’s Bay Concert Choir performing In Flanders Fields at the recent Anzac Day Civic Service in Waipawa. Photo / Rachel Wise

Our Favourite Songs is the title of the CHB Concert Choir’s 21st Birthday Concert.

It will be held in St Mary’s Church in Waipukurau, a venue choir director Kath Fletcher says “is a joy to sing in”.

“St Mary’s has wonderful acoustics and choir members are enjoying working on the songs in preparation for our concert.”

Choral pieces have been selected from the 374 titles in the choir’s library. Sacred, classical, show and movie melodies, folk songs and popular music are included. Last year’s mid-year concert, Songs of the Fifties, was a sell-out as there was only one performance. This time there are two concerts and people are advised to buy tickets in advance.

Music director and organist Kath Fletcher, pianists Hilary Morton and Di Jeromson are supporting a choir of more than 45 singers. There will also be instrumental items, including St Mary’s Consort, a group from within the choir. Nicky Harrison plays flute and conducts some items. Gine Dingle plays violin and a quartet from the choir will sing the beautiful four-part harmony song, All in the April Evening.

Our Favourite Songs - the CHB Concert Choir’s 21 Birthday Concert: Sunday, June 11 at 2pm and Monday, June 12 at 7.30pm, St Mary’s Church, St Mary’s Rd, Waipukurau.

Tickets: $10 for adults and $5 for school students. Available from choir members or at the door. All proceeds will be donated to the CHB Mayoral Cyclone Relief Fund.