CHB College top achievers celebrated at senior prizegiving

The CHB College senior prizegiving was held this month at the Pukeora Estate main hall. The guest speaker was MP Elect for Wairarapa, Mike Butterick, who reminded students they needed to be brave and step outside their comfort zone in order to make the most of their time and abilities and to persevere. He also urged them to keep in contact with their friends and to get around the table and contribute to making a difference to their community.
CHB College principal Lance Christiansen said, “Over the evening, scholarships were awarded to our Year 13 students to the value of $129,000. Of those, $18,000 were from college scholarships, and we thank all those organisations and individuals who contribute to these each year. The other $111,000 are scholarships awarded to our students via universities or other tertiary institutions. This is an outstanding achievement for our senior leavers and a credit to their hard work and the support of their teachers. We are very proud of them all and wish them the best as they move into their futures outside of school with great confidence.”
The major awards presented were:
Central Hawke’s Bay College 25th Jubilee Trustees’ Rosebowl and Award for Dux Litterarum 2023 – Oisín Casey-Galloway
Ballantyne Family Rosebowl for Proxime Accessit – Brenna Mackey
O’Dowd Cup & Jubilee Trustees’ Prize General Excellence – boys – Thomas Burne
Cuthbert Cup & Jubilee Trustees’ Prize General Excellence – girls – Brenna Mackey
CHB College Scholarships and Prizes:
Eric Tate Scholarship – James Ganley
A W Parsons Scholarships – Cove Lambert, Charlotte London
CHB Farmers’ Vet Club Scholarship – Jehoshua Monegro
Brian Bird Scholarship – Jade Sandford
CHB College Jubilee Trustees’ Awards – Euan Breen, Hayley Webster
Fred Hansen Scholarship – Thomas Burne
Business & Professional Women CHB Award – Brenna Mackey
Prefects 2023 Scholarship – Emily Brun, Molly Tate
Central Hawke’s Bay College Scholarship – Alice Thompson, Jude Kynoch, Benjamin Berry
University and External Scholarships:
University of Waikato –Te Paewai o Te Rangi Scholarship for Outstanding Academic Achievement – Hayley Webster
Victoria University of Wellington Totoweka Scholarship – Charlotte London
University of Otago Pacific People’s Entrance Scholarship - Thomas Burne
University of Otago Leaders of Tomorrow Entrance Scholarship - Keenan Jones
University of Otago 150th Entrance Scholarship - Cove Lambert
University of Otago Māori Entrance Scholarship - Brenna Mackey
University of Otago Alumni in America Inc. Scholarship - Benjamin Kynoch
University of Otago Vice Chancellor’s Scholarship - Connor Jane
EIT Year 13 Scholarship for Bachelor of Sport & Exercise Science - Emily Brun
Centralines Scholarship - Bayden Auckram
Prime Minister’s Vocational Excellence Award - Kalani Jones
Special Awards and Prizes:
Rosie Bishop Cup for Best House Captain – Jemma Nesbit
Waipawa District Lions Club Prize for Community Service – Hayley Webster
Takapau Lions Club Prize for Community Service – Cove Lambert
E. M. Willis Cup & Prize for Science and Culture – Jemma Nesbit
Jack Williams Family Memorial Scholarship – Kegan Kirk
Bec Cup & R A Foster Prize for “Contribution to Cultural Activities” – Jireh Schaumkel
Bray Family Cup for Inspiration & Service – Thomas Burne
Findex Entrepreneurial Business Award – Libby Burne and Isaac Ellwood on behalf of HĀKINAKINA Sports Event Entertainment
Hamiora Kamau Tangiora Cup & Masonic Centennial Prize for Outstanding Endeavour – Alee Paterson
Te Kakaho Tipene Prize for outstanding Contribution as a Māori student – Jireh Schaumkel
Leonard Snee Memorial Trophy & Prize for Excellence in Sport and Contribution to School – Gray Smith
Geoff Sharp Cup “Achieve with Honour” – Keenan Jones
Brisco Cup for Sportswoman of the Year – Caitlin Kirk
Bowman Cup for Sportsman of the Year – Kegan Kirk
Sherwood Cup for Outstanding Sporting Achievement – Emily Brun
Waipawa Rotary Club Prize for the Student who adds an extra Dimension - Euan Breen
Ockenden Prize for major Contribution to College Life by a non-prefect – Jemma Nesbit
VIP’s Prize for Year 13 student attending a Tertiary Institution – Kyro Waihua
Year 11:
Principal’s Commendation for Valuable Contribution to School Life – Year 11, and 2000 Prefects’ Cup for Year 11 General Excellence – Hannah Webster
Principal’s Commendation for Valuable Contribution to School Life – Year 11, and Fiona Bourke Cup for Year 11 Academic Excellence – Ramona Lively-Masters
Year 12:
Principal’s Commendation for Valuable Contribution to School Life – Year 12, and Mclean Gibbs Cup for Year 12 General Excellence – Isaac Ellwood
Principal’s Commendation for Valuable Contribution to School Life – Year 12, and Bishop Cup for Year 12 Proxime Accessit – Jasmine Osborne
Principal’s Commendation for Valuable Contribution to School Life – Year 12, and Sarah Bronte Cup for Year 12 Dux – Jackson McGrory
The Junior Prize Giving is held on Friday December 8.