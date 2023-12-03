CHB College top achievers celebrated at senior prizegiving

Central Hawke’s Bay College Dux Litterarum 2023: Oisín Casey-Galloway.

The CHB College senior prizegiving was held this month at the Pukeora Estate main hall. The guest speaker was MP Elect for Wairarapa, Mike Butterick, who reminded students they needed to be brave and step outside their comfort zone in order to make the most of their time and abilities and to persevere. He also urged them to keep in contact with their friends and to get around the table and contribute to making a difference to their community.

CHB College principal Lance Christiansen said, “Over the evening, scholarships were awarded to our Year 13 students to the value of $129,000. Of those, $18,000 were from college scholarships, and we thank all those organisations and individuals who contribute to these each year. The other $111,000 are scholarships awarded to our students via universities or other tertiary institutions. This is an outstanding achievement for our senior leavers and a credit to their hard work and the support of their teachers. We are very proud of them all and wish them the best as they move into their futures outside of school with great confidence.”

Central Hawke’s Bay College Year 13 students have been awarded scholarships to the value of $129,000.

The major awards presented were:

Central Hawke’s Bay College 25th Jubilee Trustees’ Rosebowl and Award for Dux Litterarum 2023 – Oisín Casey-Galloway

Ballantyne Family Rosebowl for Proxime Accessit – Brenna Mackey

O’Dowd Cup & Jubilee Trustees’ Prize General Excellence – boys – Thomas Burne

Cuthbert Cup & Jubilee Trustees’ Prize General Excellence – girls – Brenna Mackey

CHB College Scholarships and Prizes:

Eric Tate Scholarship – James Ganley

A W Parsons Scholarships – Cove Lambert, Charlotte London

CHB Farmers’ Vet Club Scholarship – Jehoshua Monegro

Brian Bird Scholarship – Jade Sandford

CHB College Jubilee Trustees’ Awards – Euan Breen, Hayley Webster

Fred Hansen Scholarship – Thomas Burne

Business & Professional Women CHB Award – Brenna Mackey

Prefects 2023 Scholarship – Emily Brun, Molly Tate

Central Hawke’s Bay College Scholarship – Alice Thompson, Jude Kynoch, Benjamin Berry

University and External Scholarships:

University of Waikato –Te Paewai o Te Rangi Scholarship for Outstanding Academic Achievement – Hayley Webster

Victoria University of Wellington Totoweka Scholarship – Charlotte London

University of Otago Pacific People’s Entrance Scholarship - Thomas Burne

University of Otago Leaders of Tomorrow Entrance Scholarship - Keenan Jones

University of Otago 150th Entrance Scholarship - Cove Lambert

University of Otago Māori Entrance Scholarship - Brenna Mackey

University of Otago Alumni in America Inc. Scholarship - Benjamin Kynoch

University of Otago Vice Chancellor’s Scholarship - Connor Jane

EIT Year 13 Scholarship for Bachelor of Sport & Exercise Science - Emily Brun

Centralines Scholarship - Bayden Auckram

Prime Minister’s Vocational Excellence Award - Kalani Jones

Special Awards and Prizes:

Rosie Bishop Cup for Best House Captain – Jemma Nesbit

Waipawa District Lions Club Prize for Community Service – Hayley Webster

Takapau Lions Club Prize for Community Service – Cove Lambert

E. M. Willis Cup & Prize for Science and Culture – Jemma Nesbit

Jack Williams Family Memorial Scholarship – Kegan Kirk

Bec Cup & R A Foster Prize for “Contribution to Cultural Activities” – Jireh Schaumkel

Bray Family Cup for Inspiration & Service – Thomas Burne

Findex Entrepreneurial Business Award – Libby Burne and Isaac Ellwood on behalf of HĀKINAKINA Sports Event Entertainment

Hamiora Kamau Tangiora Cup & Masonic Centennial Prize for Outstanding Endeavour – Alee Paterson

Te Kakaho Tipene Prize for outstanding Contribution as a Māori student – Jireh Schaumkel

Leonard Snee Memorial Trophy & Prize for Excellence in Sport and Contribution to School – Gray Smith

Geoff Sharp Cup “Achieve with Honour” – Keenan Jones

Brisco Cup for Sportswoman of the Year – Caitlin Kirk

Bowman Cup for Sportsman of the Year – Kegan Kirk

Sherwood Cup for Outstanding Sporting Achievement – Emily Brun

Waipawa Rotary Club Prize for the Student who adds an extra Dimension - Euan Breen

Ockenden Prize for major Contribution to College Life by a non-prefect – Jemma Nesbit

VIP’s Prize for Year 13 student attending a Tertiary Institution – Kyro Waihua

Year 11:

Principal’s Commendation for Valuable Contribution to School Life – Year 11, and 2000 Prefects’ Cup for Year 11 General Excellence – Hannah Webster

Principal’s Commendation for Valuable Contribution to School Life – Year 11, and Fiona Bourke Cup for Year 11 Academic Excellence – Ramona Lively-Masters

Year 12:

Principal’s Commendation for Valuable Contribution to School Life – Year 12, and Mclean Gibbs Cup for Year 12 General Excellence – Isaac Ellwood

Principal’s Commendation for Valuable Contribution to School Life – Year 12, and Bishop Cup for Year 12 Proxime Accessit – Jasmine Osborne

Principal’s Commendation for Valuable Contribution to School Life – Year 12, and Sarah Bronte Cup for Year 12 Dux – Jackson McGrory

The Junior Prize Giving is held on Friday December 8.