CHB College wants to be the school of choice for its community. Photo / Warren Buckland

The limited statutory manager appointed to CHB College says he has been “heartened by how motivated everyone is to positively support the college and all our young people/rangitahi”.

Kevin Palmer was appointed to CHB College last term, after the the school’s board of trustees resolved to ask the Ministry of Education to appoint a manager to work alongside the board after it acknowledged there were “potentially areas to be strengthened around safeguarding the safety and wellbeing of the students.”

Palmer, who has also worked in the education sector in primary and secondary schools roles as well as in the Police, has extensive experience as a statutory manager and commissioner in primary, intermediate, area and secondary schools.

He says he is there “to work alongside and support the board and principal to address any issues that might arise and to ensure the school is in a positive state of progress, wellbeing and achievement”.

He is an independent appointee and does not work for the Ministry of Education.

“I’m a fresh set of eyes, part of the school but a ‘temporary citizen’, here to help and add value.

“I come from outside the community, which can be a double-edged sword. I need to take things slowly and build relationships. I have spoken to virtually all the college staff and a number of parents and am meeting with stakeholders and community service providers.

“The board has reached out, recognising there are things the college needs to work on and improve. Some people have been disappointed with how things have been handled. I have met with them and they are relatively positive and trust that change will happen.

“People may want to see things change faster and that can be frustrating, but there’s a process of improvement we are looking at and this takes time. Issues need to be recognised and acknowledged and plans put in place. People need to understand that and be engaged.

“Above all, my interest is in the kids. My complete and utter focus is enhancing the wellbeing and achievements of the students.”

Palmer has sent an update to the school community, social services and agencies, and is working on a survey to be sent out to the school community and stakeholders.

He says CHB College is not alone in experiencing challenges.

“Things are challenging in society and therefore in schools. Post-Covid schools have to adapt, review how they are doing things and look at outcomes and efficiencies. Thousands of students in hundreds of families have been impacted by Covid and this impact has a long tail.

“For example we see attendance at school as imperative, but we have spent the best part of three years telling them to stay away. Society’s challenges are played out in schools and schools have to respond. The college acknowledges they haven’t always got that response right.

“But there is no shortage of people who work hard. They will work hard on the plans put in place to re-engage members of the community who haven’t been as happy with the college, as the college would like them to be.”

Palmer says the board will be taking a fresh look at the college’s strategic direction.

“Most of the strategic planning in schools dates back to pre-Covid. Looking at this will be an opportunity for CHB College to engage with the community. The demographic of the CHB region is growing and this brings scope for roll growth. The college wants to set targets around roll growth and market share.”

There are also plans to build a stand-alone technology facility for Years 7 and 8 students to replace the technology block at Waipawa School, which is becoming too small and is constrained by site size.

“This is a chance to work in partnership with our country schools around how best to serve their needs, and an exciting opportunity for the college.”

The project is expected to go ahead in the next one to two years subject to funding.

Palmer says people should not underestimate the influence and importance of CHB College, to its community.

“CHB College has an important and crucial role. There are a significant number of young people in the area and CHB College wants to be the secondary school of choice. A highly functioning aspirational college serves the whole community’s wellbeing.

“It’s everybody’s college and ultimately we want to provide assurance that CHB College is a safe place of learning and fun.”