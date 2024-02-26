This group of CHB College scholarship winners are all off to further their education.

This group of CHB College scholarship winners are all off to further their education.

A group of Central Hawke’s Bay College 2023 school leavers recently gathered for one last time before embarking upon their first year as university students.

The students were all awarded university scholarships, collectively amounting to more than $120,000 and are just some of the 40, 2023 school leavers heading to universities throughout New Zealand from CHB College.

Five of the students are heading to the South Island to study at the University of Otago.

Former head students Brenna Mackie and Tom Burne are amongst this group. Breanna, who received a University of Otago Māori entrance scholarship will study sports science and psychology and Tom who was awarded a University of Otago Pacific people’s entrance scholarship will also study sports science.

With the aid of the University of Otago Alumni in America Inc entrance scholarship, Benji Kynoch will study a combination of energy science and technology and zoology.

Keenan Jones stays with the science theme studying physics. He was awarded a University of Otago Leaders of Tomorrow scholarship.

Recently named in the NZ women’s indoor hockey squad, Emily Brun will be studying sport, recreation and exercise at the Eastern Institute of Technology. Emily was awarded the Te Pūkenga Year 13 degree scholarship.

After receiving the Waikato University Te Paewai o te Rangi Scholarship for Outstanding Academic Achievement, Waikato was the university of choice for Hayley Webster where she will be studying science and technology.

Also remaining in the North Island is Charlotte London. Charlotte will study architecture at Victoria University of Wellington. Charlotte benefits from the Victoria University of Wellington Totoweka scholarship.