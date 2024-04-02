The Takapau Lions CHB Bookarama is on again this month.

At last count there were 600 banana boxes of books packed and ready to go for the Takapau Lions CHB Bookarama.

There will be even more by now, says Bookarama co-ordinator Mike Tod. “We’re well on track to fill the CHB Municipal Theatre.”

“With donations pouring in, there really will be something for everyone.”

A feature this year is a large selection of sheet music that has been donated. This, along with music CDs, movies on DVD, and a large selection of puzzles is making winter’s indoor activities an enticing prospect.

Mike says there is an exceptional selection of cookbooks this year, as well as gardening books to plan for spring plantings, coffee table books to peruse and literally heaps of children’s books.

“Any category you can think of, we’ve probably got it - from classics and historical books to railways and aircraft. And it’s all well laid out and easy to find.”

Mike says Takapau Lions are often told they have the “best laid out and organised Bookarama” that people have seen.

“It’s because we have such a good team that really knows what they are doing,” he says.

“Most of the books are sold for as little as $2 or $3, so it takes a lot of books to make $100, but we do make good money for the community, so we like to see as many people as possible at Bookarama, enjoying their shopping and taking home some real finds.”

The fundraiser attracts buyers from all over Hawke’s Bay and Tararua, and last year the event raised $23,000 for the CHB community.

Donations from the Bookarama funds have gone to Ruahine Cadets, the HB Rescue Helicopter, CHB District Libraries, CHB College 1st XV, an ongoing college scholarship ($500), the Ashley Clinton community hall, Waipukurau Scouts and Camp Quality.

The donations also supported three youths in sport, Spirit of Adventure, and supported the Caring for Families Day Out (for brain-injured children and their families).

Donations of good, secondhand books, jigsaws, CDs and DVDs will be welcomed right up to opening day. Drop-off points are at 100% Winloves, Waipukurau or Tim Chote Appliances, Waipawa.

This year's Takapau Lions CHB Bookarama is Friday and Saturday April 19 and 20, 9am-4pm and Sunday April 21, 9am-2pm, at the CHB Municipal Theatre, Kenilworth St, Waipawa.












