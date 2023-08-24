Karen Pallesen was introduced to acrylic abstract painting on large canvases at Hamilton Teachers’ College in the 1970s.

Central Hawke’s Bay artist Karen Pallesen is holding her first solo exhibition, at Artmosphere Gallery in Waipawa.

John Ford and Ted Bracey were the tutors and well-known artists of that time. As a result Pallesen loves creating a variety of colourful contemporary acrylics, and mixed media collage paintings on large canvases.

She is an enthusiastic member of the Art Group at Otane Art and Crafts and has previously exhibited in Taupo, the annual Ōtāne Arts and Crafts King’s Birthday Exhibition, Electra Gallery, Art Hawke’s Bay, The Festival CHB at Pukeora, Creative Arts Napier, Heretaunga Women’s Centre and Artmosphere Gallery.

Her solo exhibition - Kaleidoscope - is a celebration of colour, which Pallesen says she uses to uplift the heart, mind and spirit.

“There is a life and energy that creates a connection ... a link between art, artist and viewer,” she says.

Kaleidoscope is on until September 4 at Artmosphere Gallery, 1307 State Highway 2 Waipawa, open Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday 10am-4pm.