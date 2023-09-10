Waipukurau Arts and Crafts is one of more than 40 organisations and clubs at the CHB Active Ageing Expo next week.

Older people and their families can struggle to know “what’s out there” in terms of healthcare, assistance and recreation.

To get as much information in one place at one time, Age Concern Hawke’s Bay next week is hosting the CHB Active Ageing Expo in conjunction with the International Day for Older Persons Celebration in Waipukurau.

The expo will be held at the Centralines Sports Complex on River Terrace on September 21, from 10am-1pm. The entrance is on the side of the stadium, by the Scout Hall, and the venue is wheelchair- and mobility scooter-friendly. A cup of coffee or tea and a slice will be provided for free.

The event will include stalls run by service providers, organisations and clubs from around Hawke’s Bay, presenting a range of interesting displays in a relaxed, informal atmosphere.

Among the 40-plus businesses, organisations and clubs attending are Bay Audiology, Volunteer HB, Waipukurau Arts & Crafts, Pakeke Centre, the CHB Federation of Womens Institute, Sport Hawke’s Bay, Te Taiwhenua o Tamatea, Blind Low Vision, the Menz Shed Waipukurau and many more.

The CHB Active Ageing Expo is a free community event. Age Concern is providing a shuttle service between Waipukurau and Waipawa,and the first 200 expo attendees will go home with a goodie bag.

To find out more, contact Age Concern CHB, 17 Ruataniwha Street, Waipukurau, phone (06) 858 9158 or 022 047 4080.