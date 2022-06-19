Jonny McNamara (centre of picture) puts Napier City Rovers 2-0 up over Wellington United. Photo / Paul Taylor

Napier City Rovers have progressed to the Chatham Cup round of 16 with a 7-0 rout of fellow Central League side Wellington United on Sunday at Bluewater Stadium.

The hosts took just 11 seconds to open the scoring when left winger Liam Schofield spectacularly lobbed goalkeeper Sebastian Alchin from more than 40 metres out.

His fellow Englishman, Napier striker Jonny McNamara, doubled the lead 20 minutes later and added a third goal before halftime.

Right winger Jimmy Somerton, Canadian striker Leaford Allen, and substitutes Josh Stevenson and Harry Mason all scored in the second half.