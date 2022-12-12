Shires Fruit & Vege Market was broken into on Monday morning.

The owners of Dannevirke’s fruit and vegetable shop, Shires, are upset after a break-in in which the thief managed to make off with a charity box.

Suresh Patel said he and his brother Peter were called around 2am, shortly after the break-in.

It appeared the thief forced the front doors, but only went as far as the till.

Some damage occurred, and while they were upset, Patel said it was more of an inconvenience.

He said they had been fortunate that the shop hadn’t had many break-ins over the years.

A collection box for Hato Hone St John Ambulance was the only thing that was taken, and the Patels estimated there was only about $50 in the box.

“I feel sorry for St John,” Patel said.

Police were investigating the incident and encouraged anyone with any information to report it to police via 105, quoting file number 221212/2974.