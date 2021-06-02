Changing of the chefs at Woodford House

Woodford House head chef Nick Haszard (right) hands over one of the kitchen pans to new head chef Stephen Tindall. Photo / Supplied

Woodford House has a new school chef who has worked in wineries and for a celebrity chef in Melbourne.

The school's 355 students have farewelled Nick Haszard who was the school chef for four years after his role as head chef at the One and Only Resort in Cape Town and a stint with Jamie Oliver.

Nick says cooking at a school and boarding house is very different to cooking at a restaurant, where clientele changes daily.

"As many of the girls are boarders, coming to breakfast, lunch and dinner is their 'family time', so having a chat is essential, just like you would at any family mealtime."

For that reason, Nick knows all the girls by name and makes time for a little banter with each of them.

They are now welcoming in new chef Stephen Tindall who took over the reins early in June.

Stephen comes from a string of reputable restaurants, formerly head chef at Craggy Range, leading the team at Te Awa Winery Restaurant and working for celebrity chef George Calombaris in Melbourne.

"Working in hospitality, the hours can be pretty tough. So, it's great to be doing what I love, but working in a different environment. I think it's going to be wonderful."

Asked how his new clients might deal with his passion for Asian and Greek cuisine, he says "I guess I'll just need to keep aubergines and mushrooms off my shopping list.

"I'm hopeful I'll get the girls to try some new and exciting flavours at the same time."

Woodford House principal Julie Peterson says it's important that her school's menus are both delicious and nutritious.

"It is essential that our girls enjoy a well-balanced diet to nourish their bodies and minds."

When there are occasionally leftovers, these go to Nourished for Nil.