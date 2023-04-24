Goalie Kylie Barnes, Laura Thornhill and Nicola Woods. Photo / LABEN Photography





Central Hockey Club faced some challenging matches on Saturday, in the second week of the winter senior club season.

Starting with a win from the NZ Trellis Central Reserve Men against Napier Tech Prems, with a great result of 9-2. With some strong attacking moments where the men pressured and kept their foot down for the best part of three quarters. Working hard to create strong linking plays. Following on from a draw from last week, a great result for a great start to the season as the Reserve Men head into a bye this weekend.

A home game for the Unichem Central Prem Women against Havelock Prem Women saw some great support from family and friends at the Centralines Sports Turf. After only two weeks, the ladies have started to click and build on their team spirit. A tough game, but the girls fought every step of the way, with Kylie Barnes saving goals, Laura Thornhill stopping the ball coming over the goal line and our mid and forward players supporting each other into the attacking half. Plenty of determination, despite the 13-0 loss.

Unichem Central Prem Women versus Havelock Prem Women. Photo / LABEN Photography

Another hard-fought game for the Higgins Central Prem Men, going down 6-1 to Te Awa. It was a great step up for the team from last week, with a number of great opportunities and shots on goal being taken. Awesome defence by the boys with many long stints of constant defensive pressure being endured and many exceptional shots being saved by Matt Gray. Great plays and structure were shown throughout the game with many points being taken away to work on for the upcoming games.

Henry’s Pies Central Reserve Women gave new meaning to collaboration and teamwork. Despite losing to the HB Masters Women’s Team 7-1, there was great support throughout the whole field seeing the ball move where it needed to be for our first goal of the season. Hazel Taylor was a shining star as our stand-in goalie, with great skills and awesome work for a team she only met on the day. The whole team gave it their all, with a positive outlook going forward.

Our Reserve Women team is looking for more players to join us. If you have a love of hockey and enjoy being part of a great team, contact Kimberley on 027 241 7558 or join us on Tuesdays at 6pm at the Centralines Turf.