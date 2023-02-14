High winds took out trees throughout the CHB district.





Centralines crews are still restoring power to customers following the cyclone that caused many power outages on its network on Monday and Tuesday.

Cyclone winds and heavy rainfall have caused major damage across the Central Hawke’s Bay District, much of it from trees falling through lines.

About 5600 customers were affected by outages, with 1850 households still without power on Tuesday afternoon.

Centralines relationship manager Danny Gough says, “Our crews have been doing all they can to restore power across our regions as quickly as possible, however safety is paramount. Luckily the weather forecast is improving, so our teams can get out to work on repairs.

“The focus will be to restore the main backbone of our network first, to ensure we restore power to as many customers, as quickly as possible. As we bring the power back on, we will update people through our website and social media channels.

“I want to thank our communities for their patience as we weather through this storm together. Please stay safe and if you do see fallen powerlines, treat them as live and stay well away,” says Mr Gough.

For real time information about the outages across Centralines network or to report an outage, customers should visit www.centralines.co.nz/outages in the first instance. You can also phone 0800 NO POWER (0800 667 693).

During power outages, Centralines regularly advises the following safety precautions: