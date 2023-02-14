Centralines crews are still restoring power to customers following the cyclone that caused many power outages on its network on Monday and Tuesday.
Cyclone winds and heavy rainfall have caused major damage across the Central Hawke’s Bay District, much of it from trees falling through lines.
About 5600 customers were affected by outages, with 1850 households still without power on Tuesday afternoon.
Centralines relationship manager Danny Gough says, “Our crews have been doing all they can to restore power across our regions as quickly as possible, however safety is paramount. Luckily the weather forecast is improving, so our teams can get out to work on repairs.
“The focus will be to restore the main backbone of our network first, to ensure we restore power to as many customers, as quickly as possible. As we bring the power back on, we will update people through our website and social media channels.
“I want to thank our communities for their patience as we weather through this storm together. Please stay safe and if you do see fallen powerlines, treat them as live and stay well away,” says Mr Gough.
For real time information about the outages across Centralines network or to report an outage, customers should visit www.centralines.co.nz/outages in the first instance. You can also phone 0800 NO POWER (0800 667 693).
During power outages, Centralines regularly advises the following safety precautions:
- Check for fallen or damaged electricity lines and treat lines as live at all times. Never touch wires or lines lying on the ground, hanging from poles, or objects such as tree branches that may be touching them. Fallen lines or wires may still be carrying an electrical current and could shock, injure or even kill if touched. Centralines is urging anyone who sees a power line down to call 0800 NO POWER.
- Turn off the power at the main switch if you suspect any electrical damage in your home. If the power goes out, turn off all electrical appliances to prevent possible damage by a power surge when the electricity supply is restored.
- Remember that if the electricity network is damaged, it might take some time to get reconnected, so make sure you have a battery-operated radio, a torch, spare batteries, and a full gas bottle for your barbecue as part of your emergency kit.
- Medically dependent customers are advised to prepare for the likelihood of no power and make alternative arrangements in advance.