The Tukituki Trail could disappear underwater for the third time in six months.

Centralines is asking customers to prepare for heavy rainfall, winds and potential power cuts as Cyclone Gabrielle passes over its Central Hawke’s Bay network in the coming days.

Severe weather warnings are in place for wind and rain across Central Hawke’s Bay.

Strong wind gusts could damage trees, power lines and unsecured structures.

Centralines spokesperson Danny Gough said, “Our advice to customers is to be prepared. The impact of Cyclone Gabrielle could also be greater due to ground already being sodden from recent extreme rainfall, increasing the potential for flooding, trees falling and damage to power lines.”

Centralines has extra crews on standby in preparation, but is also urging customers to ensure they are prepared for potentially long periods without power.

“As part of your household emergency kit, make sure you have a battery-operated radio and alternative forms of lighting in a handy place with batteries, a power bank for charging and non-perishable food on hand,” says Gough.

Gough said outdoor objects such furniture, trampolines and other loose items should be securely fixed to the ground to help keep people safe and prevent damage to property, power lines and power boxes.

He said people should visit www.centralines.co.nz/outages in the first instance to find out about outages across the network or to report an outage, as wait times for phone calls could be lengthy given the severity and widespread impact of the weather. People can still use the 0800 NO POWER (0800 667 693) number, but should be prepared for long waits over the coming days.

“Never touch wires or lines lying on the ground, hanging from poles, or objects such as trees that may be touching them. Treat downed lines as live and stay clear of them at all times.”

For updates on the storm, follow MetService New Zealand and heed the advice of your local authority and Civil Defence.

Should the power go out, Centralines also advises the following safety precautions: