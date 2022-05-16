Central Hockey has two home games this week.

Central Hockey Club had a busy weekend and has another big week ahead.

Due to a couple of defaulted games earlier in the season, the weekend saw the Satherley Logging women's reserves playing a game on both Saturday and Sunday, with the NZ Trellis men's reserves to play a catch-up game on Thursday May 19 at Centralines Sports Turf in Waipukurau at 7pm.

The club welcomes supporters, particularly for their home games in Waipukurau. This Saturday, May 21, the draw has the Satherley Logging Women's Reserves playing at the Centralines sports park at 1pm against Te Awa. With two home game opportunities this week, the club would love some support for the teams in orange.

The Mark Boys Men's Premier game was a step up for the boys but their heads were held high after the game finished. Even though they went down 3-1 to Te Awa, the team left everything out there with commitment and ongoing communication being shown all over for the entirety of the game. This week's player of the day went to Daniel Olsen for stepping up yet again to create many outstanding plays, as well as holding his ground against some fairly pushy Te Awa players.

The NZ Trellis Men's Reserves had a great start to their game against Akina with some very close attacking opportunities and strong defensive play. Unfortunately they conceded right on halftime and the final result was 4-0 to Akina. The men's reserves can be proud of how they played and feel assured the score did not reflect the game. The whole team played well, linking together passes and continuing to defend well until the final whistle, with the side earning player of the day honours as a whole.

The Unichem Women's Premier Team were once again ready to do themselves proud, with the formidable Bay Independent Ferns as their next challenge. Still hyped from their incredible performance the week prior, the Central side had determination in their eyes.

As the whistle blew they knew it was going to be an uphill battle as the Ferns attack came at them from the start. At the end of the first quarter the girls were only down one goal but spirits were high.

The second quarter dealt a hefty blow with an injury to a key defender, but the girls rallied around and did well to cover. Defending hard, they started to get some headway as a few attacking opportunities went their way but unfortunately the players were unable to capitalise. Despite finishing with a 5-0 loss, the Prems still walked off with heads held high. The score definitely didn't reflect how they put it all out there with bodies on the line (including a broken wrist). They showed pure determination and grit with Jessie Paget and goalkeeper Tyla Martel sharing player of the day honours.

Satherley Logging Central Ladies Reserves played one of their best games this season. Their total ball control and passing was amazing to see. The Central women held Akina Rovers to a 0-0 half-time score. In the second half, the intensity of the game increased and Central were unlucky not to score on a few very close occasions. But injuries to key players enabled Akina to score two goals. A real pat on the back for the team who gave it their all and pulled together to play a great game. Player of the day went to Charlie Scott, who had a really outstanding match.